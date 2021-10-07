scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
No water supply in few areas of Chennai on October 7, 8: Here’s the full list

Piped water supply will be suspended from 8 pm on October 7 to 6 am on October 8 in the areas of Vepery, Periyamedu, Chintadripet, Egmore and Park Town.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: October 7, 2021 10:51:46 am
CMWSSB has also given the contact number of the area engineer for tanker water supply in case of any urgent requirements.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) Wednesday announced that certain areas in Chennai will not receive water supply Thursday and Friday (October 7 and 8) due to the maintenance work in EVR Periyar Salai.

In a press release, CMWSSB said that the Highways Department would construct a stormwater drain across the lanes near the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate on the EVR Periyar Highway in preparation for the upcoming monsoon.

Due to this, piped water supply will be suspended from 8 pm on October 7 to 6 am on October 8 in the areas of Vepery, Periyamedu, Chintadripet, Egmore and Park Town.

The existing drinking water main pipes at the site will be relocated by the Chennai Drinking Water Board.

Residents of these areas have been asked to store sufficient quantity of water in advance. CMWSSB has also given the contact number of the area engineer for tanker water supply in case of urgent requirements.

Area Engineer-5 (Raiyapuram): 8144930905

