No water supply in few areas of Chennai on October 7, 8: Here’s the full list

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) Wednesday announced that certain areas in Chennai will not receive water supply Thursday and Friday (October 7 and 8) due to the maintenance work in EVR Periyar Salai.

In a press release, CMWSSB said that the Highways Department would construct a stormwater drain across the lanes near the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate on the EVR Periyar Highway in preparation for the upcoming monsoon.

Due to this, piped water supply will be suspended from 8 pm on October 7 to 6 am on October 8 in the areas of Vepery, Periyamedu, Chintadripet, Egmore and Park Town.

Chennai News | Follow live updates 📢An important announcement to the public! Due to the construction of stormwater drains ahead of the upcoming monsoon, the supply of drinking water in the specified regions of Area-5 will be stopped on the 7th and 8th of this month.#CMWSSB pic.twitter.com/2xXvbGQjPy — Chennai Metro Water (@CHN_Metro_Water) October 6, 2021

The existing drinking water main pipes at the site will be relocated by the Chennai Drinking Water Board.

Residents of these areas have been asked to store sufficient quantity of water in advance. CMWSSB has also given the contact number of the area engineer for tanker water supply in case of urgent requirements.

Area Engineer-5 (Raiyapuram): 8144930905