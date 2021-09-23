No water supply in several areas of South Chennai on Sept 24-25

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) Wednesday announced that several areas in South Chennai will not receive water supply on Friday and Saturday due to the maintenance work at the Nemmeli desalination plant.

CMWSSB said that that the water treatment activities at the plant will be stopped from 6 am on September 24 to 10 am on September 25. The board announced that areas of Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam., Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Mandaveli and Mylapore will be affected.

It has asked the consumers to store sufficient quantity of water in advance. The Board has also given the contact numbers of the respective area engineers for tanker water supply in case of urgent requirements.

Area Engineer-IX – 8144930909 (Mandaveli and Mylapore); Area Engineer, XIII – 8144930913 (Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, and Thiruvanmiyur); Area Engineer XIV –8144930914 (Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, and Perungudi) and Area Engineer XV – 8144930915 (Enjambakkam, Neelankarai, Sholinganallur).