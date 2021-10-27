scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
No water supply in few areas of Chennai today and tomorrow: Here’s the full list

Piped water supply will be suspended from 9 am on October 27 to 6 am on October 28 in the areas of Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Chintharipet, Triplicane, Choolai, Park Town, George Town, Sowcarpet, Vepery and adjoining areas.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: October 27, 2021 7:00:53 am
CMWSSB has also given the contact number of the area engineer for tanker water supply in case of any urgent requirements.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) Tuesday announced that certain areas in Chennai will not receive water supply today and tomorrow (October 27 and 28) due to shifting of pipelines for the construction of a stormwater drain near Elephant Gate Bridge on Wall Tax Road.

In a press release, the CMWSS Board said that it has proposed to shift the existing water mains in Wall tax road, near Elephant gate bridge road to facilitate the Highways department to construct the box culvert across the road linking the existing Storm Water Drain on either side of Wall tax road, near Elephant gate bridge road to avoid flooding during monsoon.

Due to this, piped water supply will be suspended from 9 am on October 27 to 6 am on October 28 in the areas of Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Chintharipet, Triplicane, Choolai, Park Town, George Town, Sowcarpet, Vepery and adjoining areas.

Residents of these areas have been asked to store sufficient quantity of water in advance. CMWSSB has also given the contact number of the area engineer for tanker water supply in case of urgent requirements.

Area Engineer-V (Royapuram): 8144930905

