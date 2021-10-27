No water supply in few areas of Chennai today and tomorrow: Here’s the full list

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) Tuesday announced that certain areas in Chennai will not receive water supply today and tomorrow (October 27 and 28) due to shifting of pipelines for the construction of a stormwater drain near Elephant Gate Bridge on Wall Tax Road.

In a press release, the CMWSS Board said that it has proposed to shift the existing water mains in Wall tax road, near Elephant gate bridge road to facilitate the Highways department to construct the box culvert across the road linking the existing Storm Water Drain on either side of Wall tax road, near Elephant gate bridge road to avoid flooding during monsoon.

Due to this, piped water supply will be suspended from 9 am on October 27 to 6 am on October 28 in the areas of Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Chintharipet, Triplicane, Choolai, Park Town, George Town, Sowcarpet, Vepery and adjoining areas.

📢 An important announcement to the public! Due to the construction of stormwater drains ahead of the upcoming monsoon, the supply of drinking water in the specified regions of Area-5 will be stopped on the 27th and 28th of this month.#CMWSSB pic.twitter.com/Nj0AZFHWN0 — Chennai Metro Water (@CHN_Metro_Water) October 26, 2021

Residents of these areas have been asked to store sufficient quantity of water in advance. CMWSSB has also given the contact number of the area engineer for tanker water supply in case of urgent requirements.

Area Engineer-V (Royapuram): 8144930905