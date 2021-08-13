‘No vision, disappointment for those who voted DMK to power’: Oppn slams TN Budget

The Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu slammed the ruling DMK government’s revised Budget for the financial year 2021-22 and said it lacks vision.

BJP leader K Annamalai, who took to Twitter, wrote DMK has short term amnesia on the poll promises they made. “The Budget of @arivalayam govt presented today…NO Vision for TN, as expected…GIVING our central government a baby name, as usual…BLAMING the previous tenant for not maintaining the house & knowing this is what one will occupy. Short term AMNESIA on premises made to come to power,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, before the Finance Minister presented the Budget, AIADMK, the state’s principal Opposition party, staged a walkout as the Speaker refused to allow Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, to speak.

Addressing reporters outside the hall, Palaniswami, accompanied by other AIADMK MLAs, including O Pannerselvam, K P Munusamy, S P Velumani, said they walked out of the assembly condemning the DMK government which failed to deliver promises they made in their election manifesto.

He added, “The DMK government came to power by providing undeliverable promises. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan’s ‘White Paper’ report had incorrect figures and it was presented just to gain publicity.”

He added, “(Chief Minister M K) Stalin had said the first order he would pass after getting elected as the Chief Minister would be scrapping NEET. It’s been more than 100 days since he assumed office, why hasn’t he delivered his poll promise?” He further said the party will not be afraid of the DMK government who “indulge in foisting fake cases against their functionaries”.

Former Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar called the Budget a “digital mimicry”. He said the DMK government had lost the elections in 2011, leaving behind a huge debt.

He added, “DMK had promised to reduce petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre but reduced it only by Rs 3 per litre and haven’t made any comment on diesel prices as claimed in the manifesto.”

He further claimed that the ruling government will increase property taxes, bus fares and electricity tariff in the upcoming days.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan said there was a lot of difference between what DMK had promised in their manifesto and what they mentioned in the Budget. Taking to Twitter, he wrote the budget is “a disappointment for those who anticipated a change”.