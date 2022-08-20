No torture of animals even for illustrative purpose: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has held that even for illustrative purpose no animals should be subjected to any kind of torture.
Justice N Sathish Kumar made an observation to this effect, while rejecting a plea from a petitioner from Villupuram district, who wanted to highlight that the authorities are dead slow or inactive to take action on his complaint against land encroachment/disputes.
K Murthu had filed the petition to quash an order of the inspector attached to Thiruvennainallur police station dated August 11 this year, which refused permission to hold the dharna of symbolically submitting a petition to a buffalo, as there was no action on his representations dated August 6 and 11, this year.
The judge said at the outset that he is of the view that to make such democratic protest, animals need not be subjected to cruelty. Hence, the prayer as sought for by the petitioner to take buffalo or any other animal and keep them from morning to evening cannot be permitted. Such an act itself would amount to cruelty of the animals and violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the judge said and rejected petitioner’s plea.
Subscriber Only Stories
The petitioner, however, modified his prayer. He may be permitted to hold the democratic protest without any animal being involved in the protest, he said.
The judge directed the local police to consider his plea and grant permission to hold the agitation in the place earmarked by the police with all usual conditions.
Mahakal temple priests want Zomato to withdraw ‘offensive’ ad featuring Hrithik
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Vijay Deverakonda on boycott Bollywood trend: ‘Shouldn’t we release our movies?’
Paralympic champ Sumit Antil breaks world record again; sometimes pain is like a stab to the stump, he says
It’s game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah follows
Delhi Police busts international immigration racket, movie financier among 4 held
Bowled in right areas, didn’t think about wickets: Mohammed Siraj
‘It is necessary to fight your lazy self’: Milind Soman on his public fitness initiative ‘Lifelong Fight Lazy Run’
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll collection tender: HC rejects MEP Infra-Ozoneland plea against disqualification by MSRDC
Panchayat polls in sight, Om Prakash Chautala to begin touring villages from Aug 22
Party facing flak over corruption, Tejashwi Yadav issues code of conduct for RJD ministers
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
Werder stun Dortmund with three late goals for 3-2 comeback win
Archana Puran Singh shares BTS clips from the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch