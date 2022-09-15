scorecardresearch
No stay on DVAC probe against Palaniswami: Madras HC

The bench of Justices P N Prakash and R M T Teekaa Raman refused to grant any stay, when the petition from DMK MP R S Bharathi came up for further hearing on Wednesday.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami (File)

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to grant stay on the Vigilance probe against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami in connection with the alleged corruption charges against him in the allotment of tenders for road laying projects.

The bench of Justices P N Prakash and R M T Teekaa Raman refused to grant any stay, when the petition from DMK MP R S Bharathi came up for further hearing today.

Originally, when the petition came up in 2018, the High Court had transferred the case to the CBI for further probe.
However, Palaniswami moved the Supreme Court, which in August this year set aside the order transferring the matter
to the CBI and reverted it to the High Court again for fresh hearing.

Today, Bharathi’s senior counsel told the bench the petitioner wanted to withdraw the petition since the preliminary inquiry report was with the government. However, the counsel for Palaniswami opposed the move.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah told the bench that since the report was ready, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption could proceed with the investigation.

Without passing any interim order today, the bench adjourned the matter till September 26.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 07:00:49 am
