No room for caste discrimination during I-Day fete: Tamil Nadu govt

August 13, 2022 6:53:13 am
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday directed the district collectors to ensure the heads of local bodies hoisted the national flag during Independence Day celebrations on August 15 without any caste discrimination.
In a letter addressed to the collectors, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu said the former should make sure that the elected representatives from presidents of panchayat to the mayors of corporations hoist the tricolour without any caste discrimination. Also, people’s participation should be ensured for the Independence Day programmes.
“It is the tradition that elected representatives from the Secretariat to village panchayats unfurl the national flag on Independence Day,” the Chief Secretary said in the letter.
He pointed out that the directive followed information received by the government that certain village panchayats are attempting to discriminate on the basis of caste.
