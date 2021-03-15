scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
No resentment among disciplined BJP cadres over candidate selection: Murugan

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan said that the cadres follow strict ideology and discipline and have always supported the decision taken by the party leadership.

By: PTI | Coimbatore |
March 15, 2021 6:00:05 pm
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, AIADMK, BJP Tamil Nadu, BJP-AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu election, Tamil Nadu BJP seat sharing, L Murugan, india news, indian expressTamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan (Twitter-@Murugan_TNBJP)

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan on Monday said there was no question of any resentment among party workers over the selection of candidates for the ensuing assembly elections as it had disciplined cadres.

Replying to a question regarding the reported dissent over the selection of P Saravanan in Madurai North constituency, he told reporters at the airport in Coimbatore that the BJP cadre, following strict ideology and discipline and always supported the decision taken by the party leadership.

“There is no resentment among the cadres as they are disciplined. Sometimes, the candidate is selected considering the background, strength and political work,” Murugan said.

Stating that the BJP already announced 17 candidates and the names of the remaining three candidates will be announced soon, Murugan said it is a foregone conclusion that AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu will return to power with a thumping majority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already kick-started the BJP’s campaign in Tamil Nadu and more senior leaders will will be here for campaign in the coming days, he added.

