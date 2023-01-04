No regret over those leaving party, says Annamalai on resignation of actor from TN BJP

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday sought to make light of the resignation of Gayathri Raguramm from the party, saying he has no regret about those leaving the organisation and wished such persons well wherever they are.

Scores of women were joining the national party, Annamalai said in response to Raguramm’s allegation on Tuesday that women were not safe under his leadership in the party.

“I have no regret when someone leaves the party if they don’t like it. Let them have a good life,” he told reporters here.

Asked about the ‘charge’ against him by the actor, Annamalai named certain vernacular publications and said they often level charges against him and that Raguramm’s allegation should be included in “that category”.

However, it was good that such debates were happening as people watch them and they could arrive at a conclusion.

“People leave the party for different reasons…you know I am aggressively opposing the (ruling) DMK. There are some internal issues (in the BJP) but I don’t want to discuss about (certain people’s) connections. My response is silence to whatever a particular media says about me. People are watching and they will decide. Same is the case with those who have left the party. I wish them well wherever they go,” Annamalai added.

Announcing her decision to sever ties with the saffron party on Tuesday, Raguramm had said she chose to quit for not being given opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights and respect for women. “Under Annamalai leadership, women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider,” she had tweeted.

Incidentally, days before she was removed from the post and suspended from the party, BJP sports and skill development cell president Amar Prasad Reddy accused her of meeting a member of DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin’s family and angrily reacted “no space for betrayers in BJP.” Raguramm, however, retorted saying it was her friend’s birthday party and that she had no idea of who were invited there.