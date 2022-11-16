No reason to meet Amit Shah whenever he is in Tamil Nadu: Edappadi Palaniswami

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami Wednesday said there is no reason for him to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah whenever the latter visits Chennai as they both belong to different parties.

In reply to a question on how things stand between AIADMK and BJP with the general election scheduled to take place in the next two years, Palaniswami said, “You (media) need to understand one thing. AIADMK is one party and BJP is a separate party. AIADMK is the main Opposition in the state. We have provided good governance for 31 years in Tamil Nadu whereas BJP is a national party.”

He added, “Whenever Amit Shah visits Chennai or Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Tamil Nadu, it has been reported that I am planning to meet them. We hail from different parties, please don’t spread fake news. As the Opposition leader, if PM Modi visits for any government function, I will meet him.”

Palaniswami also said reports of Amit Shah not providing time for him during his recent visit to Chennai are false. “He (Amit Shah) is a senior leader of a national party and we are a separate party. If we (AIADMK) have any opportunity, we will meet him otherwise there is no need for that,” he said.

On the party’s plans for the 2024 polls, Palamiswami noted that a mega alliance would be formed under the leadership of AIADMK. He also ruled out any chance of including TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam into their fold.

Palaniswami’s comments came when he was addressing reporters after inspecting the flood-affected areas of Sirkazhi and Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district. He said the government officials didn’t visit the areas to provide necessary relief measures to the affected farmers.