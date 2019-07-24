No principal for a decade at Chennai Film Institute, acting head refutes misrule allegations

The M.G.R Government Film and Television Institute, which once produced India’s finest technicians like Ashok Kumar, PC Sreeram, Nassar, Aabavanan, Suhasini Maniratnam, RV Udhayakumar, RK Selvamani among many others, is in the spotlight after an allegation that the institute had been running without a principal for the last decade leading to abysmal administration.

Started in 1945 as part of Central Polytechnic, it grew into a specialized institute in 1959 and was renamed after the popular actor and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran. For the past 60 years, the institute has been run by the Tamil Nadu government under the Department of Information and Public Relations.

According to UGC norms, a candidate should hold a Ph.D. degree as a minimum qualification to become the principal of the institution besides serving for at least 15 years in teaching/ research in universities, colleges, etc.

N. Ramesh was the regular principal till 2009 but his appointment was nullified by the Madras High Court stating that he had obtained a post-graduate degree through distance education. As per the UGC (University Grants Commission) norms, without any undergraduate degree to his name, he cannot continue to head the institution. The court then recommended the Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) to appoint a principal through other competitive exams like TNPSC or promote any qualified faculty member to the concerned post.

Ramasamy Subramani, who has been acting as the principal since 2014, brushed aside the allegations and claimed the institute has been running smoothly. Subramani, who headed the Audiography Department of the institute before being elevated to the chief post, said he is serving the institution out with sheer passion. “If there is any flaw in the administration I couldn’t have completed the syllabus on time. And there is an allegation about the utilization of funds; see the principal doesn’t have any fund provision. The government-appointed PAO (Pay and accounts Officer) takes care of all the expenses; it’s valid for the audit, so I cannot misuse even a single penny from the department fund. Also, if there is a lack of faculty, then the students would have complained about it, has there been any agitation?” he asked.

Before 2016, the institute was offering diplomas in different courses such as Direction, Cinematography, Editing, Acting, etc. But now, they have combined all these diplomas under Bachelor of Visual Arts (BFA), a four-year degree course in affiliation with Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University (TNMFAU). Currently, there are 84 students enrolled in this course.

Ramasamy also added that the institute has state-of-the-art infrastructure. “The government is spending Rs 1.5 crore per year for this institute. They provide us all the equipment and the details of all our purchasers are transparent. The government would be keeping a tab on what are the purchases we make and how we are using it effectively, so there is no question of poor infrastructure or lack of proper guidance for students,” he added.

Muthu Manickam, the academic-in charge and HOD for Television in the institute, claimed the confusion over the delayed appointment of a full-time principal arises because of the old rule made by the government. “The rule was made in 1960. We studied only the diploma because there were no degree courses for film studies; the UGC norms become irrelevant here. A math or science professor might hold a Ph.D. in his field but how will he head a film Institute? The government can appoint the principal based on the experience and qualification of a candidate or they should allow us to write whatever the required degree papers to make us eligible for the post. We even gave a proposal to the government a few years ago specifying all these practical difficulties, but the committee is still working on that,” he said.

While the authorities at the institute deny the allegations and urge the government to tweak the UGC norms, Tamil Nadu Film Directors Union President and former student of the institute, RK Selvamani said the institute should have a dual leadership.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Selvamani said: “In India, there only two reputed Film Institutes, one is in Pune and the other one is here. If the allegations are true, then the film institute should take necessary steps to appoint a full-time President. The principal can take care of curriculum-related matters, but on a day-to-day basis, the institute needs an experienced person from the industry to develop the infrastructure, to teach about technical kinds of stuff, etc. With his proper guidance, the students can come out in flying colors and rule the industry like how their seniors did it earlier.”