Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

No place for personal opinions of Governor during address to Assembly, asserts Tamil Nadu govt

According to Article 176 of the Constitution, the Governor's address, made during the opening day of the first session of the year, is one that "highlights the state government's policies, schemes and achievements," it said.

The government's clarification came in a statement in response to a section of media over the Monday episode where state Governor R N Ravi skipped certain portions in his address to the legislature, and made some other remarks, following which Chief Minister M K Stalin piloted a resolution against the deviations. (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday sought to categorically make it clear the Governor should only read out from the document prepared by the state government to be delivered as his customary address to the Assembly and that it had no place for their personal opinions or objections.

“The tradition is that the Governor should read out the address prepared by the (state) government as per the Constitution. In this address, there is no place for the Governor’s personal opinions or objections. Moreover, this is not his personal address but that of the government,” it said.

Many governors in the past had conformed to this practice, it said.

The draft address was sent to the Raj Bhavan in the morning of January 6 and was sent again the same day later following some corrections.

The Governor’s office suggested certain changes following which another draft was sent to his office late by the next day, the statement read.

On January 8, it was returned to the government with the Governor’s approval, it added.

There was no truth in certain claims that the Governor was asked to skip a few sections that he wanted to be removed, citing the draft had gone for printing, the government insisted.

“Nothing of that sort happened. The file on governor’s approval (for the draft address) was received at 11.30 am on January 8. But it was sent for printing by 12.30 am on January 9,” it added.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 08:20 IST
