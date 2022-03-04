No piped water supply in these areas of North Chennai today and tomorrow

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) announced that several areas in north Chennai will not receive piped water supply on Friday and Saturday due to maintenance work at the Anna Poonga Water Distribution Station.

Chennai Live Updates | Follow news from your city

In a press release, CMWSSB said it had proposed to check the longevity of the 700 mm feeder main Anna Poonga Water Distribution Station due to which the piped water supply in certain parts of north Chennai will be cut. The board announced that areas of Old Washermanpet, Royapuram, Korukkupet and Kasimedu will be affected. Water supply will be stopped from 9 am on March 4 (Friday) to 8 am on March 5 (Saturday).

It has asked consumers to store sufficient amounts of water. The Board has also given the contact numbers of the respective area engineers for tanker water supply, in case of urgent requirements. [Area Engineer – V (Royapuram), Cell No.8144930905]

The Board also said consumers will not be able to pay water and sewerage tax for the next three days from Friday (March 4) to Sunday (March 6) through cash counters at Metrowater’s head office, depot office and through online mode as the Board’s software will be under maintenance. The press release said that once the maintenance work is completed, consumers can start paying the tax at cash counters in head, area and depot offices and on online mode from March 7 (Monday).