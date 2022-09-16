No intention to send temple elephants back to Assam: Tamil Nadu to Madras HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the Madras High Court that the State administration does not intend to send 9 temple elephants back to Assam.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan disposed of a petition seeking a court direction to the State to retain the pachyderms.

“It is the case of the petitioner that a video-clipping was circulated alleging harassment caused to an elephant in one of the temples in the State of Tamil Nadu and, hence, the government of Assam is taking steps to take back the temple elephants gifted by individuals in Assam,” the Bench noted.

J Ravindran, Tamil Nadu Additional Advocate General, submitted that the respondents have no intention to send the elephants back to Assam and that they are taking care of them in the best possible manner.

Respondents included Secretaries of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Environment departments.

In view of the State’s submission, “we do not find reason to give any further direction to the respondents to take care of the temple elephants,” the Bench said and disposed of the matter.