No ideological compromise with BJP, says Stalin before Delhi visit

The DMK will not make “even the slightest ideological compromise” with BJP, as there is “no relationship” between the two parties, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday, before he left for the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering at an event to mark the 60th birthday of Thol Thirumavalavan, a prominent Dalit leader and chief of DMK ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Stalin, while referring to mention by one of the speakers of his scheduled Delhi visit, said: “Am I going to Delhi for Kavadiyattam (a ritual art in South India)? Am I going with folded hands to take instructions from Delhi? No, I am the son of Kalaignar (as late M Karunanidhi was fondly called by his supporters). I am going to Delhi as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to get the necessary schemes for our people from the Union government. The ties between the state and the Union government shouldn’t be mistaken as a relationship between DMK and BJP.”

Responding to Thirumavalavan’s recent remarks that even minor compromises with BJP will dilute the Secular Progressive Alliance’s anti-BJP stance in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said he takes this “advice” in the true spirit and said there is no ideological connection between the DMK and the BJP. “So Thirumavalavan need not worry,” he said. “Stalin will never compromise on ideologies and values of the Dravidian movement — not even the slightest ideological compromise will be made.”

Stalin also mentioned that those who opposed social reformer and Dravidian movement founder Periyar are also opposing DMK now — this “means we still stand by the Dravidian ideology”. He said his government has come into existence to fulfil the Dravidian dreams of Periyar, C N Annadurai (DMK founder) and Kalaignar.