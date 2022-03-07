No fresh cases in Puducherry for first time since Covid-19 outbreak

Puducherry recorded zero Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 10am on Monday. This was the first time that the Union territory registered no cases in a day since the beginning of the outbreak in March 2020.

A total of 157 samples were tested during the period and all of them returned negative. Meanwhile, 11 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the number of active cases down to 28, including 25 patients in home isolation and three in hospital. The number of casualties in Puducherry continued to remain at 1,962.

A total of 121 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, including 21 first doses, 94 second and six precautionary doses. So far, the Union territory has reported 1,65,745 positive cases, of which 1,63,755 have recovered.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu logged 158 cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 34,51,171. With 512 recoveries, the active cases stood at 2,414. Among the districts, Chennai recorded 56 cases while Coimbatore registered 22 and Chengalpattu 18. As many as 11 districts in Tamil Nadu, such as Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudkkotai, Ranipet, Thiruvarur, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, recorded no cases.

Two men aged 71 and 35 succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 38,017. As per the bulletin issued by the health and family welfare department, both the deceased had comorbidities.