No drones, Chennai police step up security ahead of G-20 Education Working Group meet

The Greater Chennai Police have stepped up security in the city as the G20 Education Working Group meetings and events are set to be held in the Tamil Nadu capital and Mahabalipuram from January 31 to February 2.

According to officials, the high-profile event will feature delegates from as many as 29 countries and 15 international organisations.

It was also noted that foreign dignitaries will be visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites in Mahabalipuram.

The areas around Hotel Taj Coromandel, Hotel Taj Connemara, Hotel Hyatt, Taj Club House, IIT Madras Research Park and the routes to be used by foreign dignitaries in Greater Chennai Police limits have been declared as “Red Zone” and flying of drone camera and other unmanned aerial objects has been banned for three days starting Tuesday, the police said.

The officials added that security has also been tightened at the airport.

According to a communiqué from IIT Madras, the institute will organise a G20 seminar on the ‘Role of Digital Technology in Education’ at its Research Park (IITMRP) Tuesday.

The seminar is intended to identify policies for the effective use of digital technology in education in G20 member countries.

Further, an exhibition of 50 stalls is also being organised as part of the grand event at the IITMRP. The stalls will encompass research, innovation, and skill-based topics, the institute added.