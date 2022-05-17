scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

No dengue deaths in TN, but over 2,400 cases detected, says Health Minister

Last year, there were eight deaths due to the vector-borne disease and the toll peaked to 65, the maximum in the country, in 2017, the Minister said. However, awareness measures and prompt detection helped diagnose dengue at an early stage, he said.

By: PTI | Chennai |
May 17, 2022 11:45:21 am
mosquito repelling molecule, mosquito repellant, mosquito bite, Covid-19 pandemic, dengue, chikungunya, zika, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India newsNational Dengue Day is observed on May 16 annually by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry to spread awareness about the vector-borne disease which is transmitted through the aedes mosquito.

Tamil Nadu registered zero death due to dengue fever and 2,485 confirmed cases since January this year, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday and expressed hope that nil death would be maintained.

Last year, there were eight deaths due to the vector-borne disease and the toll peaked to 65, the maximum in the country, in 2017, the Minister said. However, awareness measures and prompt detection helped diagnose dengue at an early stage, he said.

Also read |National Dengue Day 2022: Expert shares health, nutrition tips for patients

“Nearly, 2,485 samples out of two lakh screened from January to May this year turned out to be positive for dengue. It is heartening to note there has been zero deaths this year,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

All those affected are being treated, he told reporters after flagging off a mosquito fogging machine on National Dengue Day at the Government Multi-specialty Hospital here. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekarbabu and Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan were among those who participated in the event.

Best of Express Premium

Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
Rural pinches more in high inflation statesPremium
Rural pinches more in high inflation states
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...Premium
Explained: What Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s US visit means for Pakista...
More Premium Stories >>

The day is observed on May 16 annually by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry to spread awareness about the vector-borne disease which is transmitted through the aedes mosquito.

A mega drive has been initiated throughout Tamil Nadu to prevent the stagnation of water and breeding of the mosquitoes and testing facilities have been increased, the Minister said. “The number of screening centres equipped with ELISA test kit has been increased to 300 from 125 in the past,” he said.

About 21,000 workers have been involved in identifying and eradicating domestic breeding grounds of mosquitoes throughout the State.

More from Chennai

Krishnagiri, Kanyakumari and Dharmapuri are among the districts that account for the high number of dengue cases. The respective district health officials have been instructed to take adequate precaution to prevent the spread, Subramanian said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement