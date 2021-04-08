‘No connection with candidate’: Grocery shop owner in Tamil Nadu turns away voters hoping to encash Rs 2000 token

"We have no connection with the tokens issued by the candidate, we don’t take any responsibility for the tokens," read posters outside the store.

It is not uncommon for some voters to feel cheated by politicians who fail to keep their election promises. But in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, it did not take long for voters to realise that they have been taken for a ride.

Around 200 people queued outside a grocery shop in Kumbakonam town on Wednesday morning, the day after Assembly polls ended in the state, hoping to encash the Rs 2000 tokens issued to them, allegedly by a local candidate. However, the store owner, Sheik Mohammed, had to turn them away claiming that his shop has no connection to the candidate.

The Rs. 2000 token which was issued to the voters. The Rs. 2000 token which was issued to the voters.

With many refusing to leave, police had to be called in to disperse the crowds. Sheik has even put up posters outside his store. “We have no connection with the tokens issued by the candidate, we don’t take any responsibility for the tokens,” they read.

An inquiry into the incident has revealed that Kanagaraj, an Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) functionary, was allegedly involved in the distribution of the tokens. The Kumbakonam (East) police have registered an FIR against Kanagaraj and is further probing the case.