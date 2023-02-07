scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
No chance of EPS meeting OPS, says AIADMK leader D Jayakumar

Former Tamil Nadu minister and senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar Tuesday said there was no chance of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) meeting rebel faction leader O Panneerselvam (OPS).

Addressing reporters in Chennai after meeting Election Commission officials, Jayakumar alleged that the ruling DMK may use government machinery and money power to win the Erode (East) Assembly by-poll but they are confident that their candidate will emerge victorious.

“We have brought to the notice of the Election Commission the violations DMK men are carrying out in Erode (East) using the government machinery. We have urged them to intervene to ensure that the election is held in a democratic manner. We have provided all the evidence and they have assured us of taking action,” Jayakumar said.

A day ago, former Tamil Nadu minister and AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan thanked OPS for withdrawing his candidate and, in return, the members of the OPS camp thanked Sengottaiyan and claimed that there was a possibility of EPS meeting OPS.

Taking a dig at the candidate nominated by the OPS camp, who withdrew from the election race, Jayakumar said: “This is what will happen if the goats believe the butcher”.

When asked if there was a chance of EPS meeting OPS, Jayakumar said: “How can it happen? 100 per cent it won’t happen. We have got the two leaves symbol for now due to the efforts of our leader Edappadi. He (OPS) had been acting as DMK’s B team. He tried his best to freeze the two leaves symbol which didn’t happen and hence he is now running this sort of campaign.”

Jayakumar said the AIADMK headquarters, which they regard as a temple, were ransacked by OPS and his supporters. He added that no AIADMK cadre will accept OPS back into the fold.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Palaniswami has nominated former MLA KS Thennarasu for the Erode (East) seat. The candidate has also received the endorsement of AIADMK ally BJP.

The Panneerselvam faction Monday withdrew its candidate from the Erode East by-poll and added that its supporters would work for the party’s victory.

The Erode (East) by-poll, necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa, will be held on February 27.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 17:33 IST
