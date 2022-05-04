Nilgiris summer festival is back, to begin on May 7

After a two-year gap, the Nilgiris district administration is gearing up to welcome tourists with its summer festival. The annual event, held in association with the department of tourism, will begin on May 7 and end on May 31.

While a photography exhibition organised by the forest department will be held from May 7 to May 31 at the horticulture complex in Charring Cross, Udhagamandalam, a vegetable show will be held on May 7 and May 8 at Kotagiri. A spices show will take place at Gudalur from May 13 to May 15.

Cultural events, including Bharata Natyam and performances by the indigenous communities of Nilgiris, will take place at RCTC Auditorium and at Boat House in Udhagamandalam from May 18 to May 24 and at Government Botanical Garden from May 25 to May 31.

A boat race will be held at Boat House on May 19 and the festival’s signature ‘Flower Show’ will take place at Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam from May 20 to May 24.

Other events, including an exhibition of products by women’s self-help groups, Aavin, INDCO SERVE and TANTEA, will take place at RCTC parking lot from May 18 to May 31. The rose show will be held at Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam on May 14 and 15 while the fruit show organised by the horticulture department will take place at Sim’s Park Coonoor on May 28 and May 29.