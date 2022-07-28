Nilgiris district under tight security after bomb threat call to Collector

July 28, 2022 5:40:44 am
Security has been beefed up and strict vigil maintained across Nilgiris district, following a call to the Collector that bombs would explode at various places in the district, police said on Wednesday The Collector S P Amrith received the call at around 11 PM on Tuesday, the police said.
The call was traced to Madurai, and the local police interrogated the owner of the phone, who said he had lost his phone three days ago.
Meanwhile, the police said they stepped up security, even on the Kerala and Karnataka borders.
Armed guards were deployed near the Collectorate, Governor’s bungalow and historical and old buildings here. The guards carried out a search with the help of sniffer dogs and bomb detection and disposal squads, but nothing was found as of now, the police said.
Additional forces were requisitioned from districts of Coimbatore and Erode to tighten the search operations, they said.
