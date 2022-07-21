NIA raids 22 locations in Tamil Nadu in arms smuggling case

Updated: July 21, 2022 7:03:57 am
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 22 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a fresh case it has registered with regard to smuggling of arms and narcotics from Sri Lanka, claiming the smuggling aims to revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).
The agency claimed the searches were conducted at premises of accused and suspects in Chennai, Tiruppur, Chengalpattu and Thiruchirapally districts in Tamil Nadu.
The agency has also claimed the Lankan drug mafia is being operated by C Gunashekharan alias Guna and Pushparajah alias Pookutti Kanna “in association with Haji Salim, drug and arms supplier based in Pakistan”.
“These drugs and arms traffickers have been operating in India and Sri Lanka and working for the revival of LTTE and to further its violent activities,” the agency said in a statement.
Subscriber Only Stories
The case was registered suo motu by NIA on July 8, under sections 120B of IPC, sections 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of UA (P) Act besides section 8(c) read with sections 21(c), 23(c), 24, 27A, 28 and 29 of NDPS Act.
“The searches conducted today have led to recovery and seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents,” the agency said.
Meanwhile, the agency on Wednesday also conducted searches at nine locations in Kashmir (four in Srinagar and five in Pulwama) in a case related to the conspiracy of carrying out terror activities in and around Srinagar.
The agency has arrested four accused persons and seized 15 Pistols, 30 Magazines, 300 rounds and one Scorpio vehicle, in the case, which was initially registered by J&K police and re-registered by NIA on July 18.
“The searches conducted today at the premises of accused and suspects in the case have led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and other incriminating materials,” the agency said in a statement.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Avinash Das has history of putting up fake posts, says police
Latest News
Eddie Murphy to lead Prime Video’s comedy movie Candy Cane Lane
3 men die of electrocution in Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin announces solatium
Punjab: Arrest of robber leads AGTF to shooters ‘involved’ in the killing of Moosewala
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,116 fresh infections, zero deaths; 538 cases in Chennai
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Punjab: Lalru school in Mohali suspends classes after 21 students test positive for Covid
Dera Bassi: 18-year-old boy killed in roof collapse
Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro now open for pre-booking in India: Check price here
Yashwant and Dhankhar, to 2024 plans, TMC may set record straight at Shaheed Diwas today
Chandigarh Police cyber cell arrests Nigerian for cheating woman of Rs 3.25 lakh
Cattle-laden pickup van mows down woman Sub-Inspector in Ranchi, 1 arrested
Haryana govt spends Rs 12.5 lakh on treatment of 16 poor kids in Panchkula district