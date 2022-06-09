NIA conducts searches in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in connection with terror funding case

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: June 9, 2022 2:20:48 pm
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at different locations in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry, police sources said.
The searches were being held in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in the neigbouring Puducherry.
The NIA action was held in connection with a probe into a terror module.
