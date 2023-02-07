NIA records statement of kin of Coimbatore car explosion accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday recorded the statement of the wife of Jamesha Mubin, who was killed in a cylinder explosion in a car in Coimbatore last year.

The statement was recorded in-camera at 4th Judicial Magistrate Court presided by Magistrate Saravana Babu for nearly three hours, police said.

The central investigation agency took the assistance of an interpreter to record the confessional statement of the hearing and speech impaired woman, they said.

It is said that Mubin, prime accused in the case, had told his wife about the purchase of explosives and plan to execute the blast.

Mubin was charred to death in the blast in front of Kottai Eswaran temple here on October 23 and 11 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

The incident that took place in the communally sensitive Ukkadam area had sent shock wave across the state.

The Tamil Nadu government had handed over the probe in the case to NIA, which investigates terror-related matters.