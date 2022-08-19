TN: NIA files chargesheet against four who tried to kill cops during vehicle checking in February

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday filed a chargesheet against four men who were arrested for attempting to kill police personnel during a vehicle checking drive in February in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district.
According to a statement by the NIA, the accused were identified as Sathik Batcha alias ICAMA Sathik, R Ashiq alias Mohammed Ashiq Elahi, A Mohammed Irfan and Rahamatullah. The four were involved in spreading hatred and hatching a conspiracy for the secession of a part of India and to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India by forming outfits like ‘Khilafah Party of India’, ‘Khilafah Front of India’, ‘Intellectual Students of Idia (ISI)’ and associating themselves with proscribed terrorist organisations ISIS/Daesh, Al Qaeda and National Thowheed Jamaat of Sri Lanka.
The case against the accused was initially registered by the Tamil Nadu Police. Five men were arrested for trying to kill police personnel and later the case was taken over by the NIA in April.
“Investigations have revealed that the accused charge sheeted today (Thursday) had held conspiracy meetings in Trivandrum, Kerala, Mannadi, Chennai to recruit members for the Khilafah Party of India and other outfits floated by Sathik Batcha and R Ashiq on the lines of Proscribed Terrorist organisation like ISIS, Al Qaeda and NTJ of Sri Lanka,” the statement read.
It was noted that during the investigations, incriminating material was recovered, which revealed that the accused were in contact with ISIS handlers and were using text, images, messages, magazines, videos pertaining to ISIS and NTJ to indoctrinate and radicalize gullible youths.
