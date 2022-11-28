Chennai News Live Updates: Marina Beach gets its first wooden walkway for persons with disabilities, senior citizens

Chennai News Live Updates, November 28: DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a walkway at Marina Beach for the differently abled people and senior citizens. The walkway that is 263 meters long and three meters wide connects the Marina beach service road to the sea. It is made of Brazilian wood and enables easy access for senior citizens and people with disabilities. A viewing point has also been constructed that is 10 meters away from the sea shore.

In other news, As many as 134 delegates left for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Sunday by train from Coimbatore and Salem railway junctions, reported PTI. Around 90 delegates boarded the Ernakulam – Patna Express (Train No 22669) at Coimbatore Junction railway station and were welcomed and greeted by Salem Division Additional Divisional Railway Manager P Sivalingam and other officials. At Salem, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E Hariharan and railway officials welcomed the 44 delegates, who boarded the same train, an official release said.

The State Information Commission (SIC) has directed the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission to consider providing a share of the profits made by private and public sector undertakings to the people whose lands were acquired for their very establishment. SIC Commissioner S Muthuraj gave the direction on November 25 while passing orders on a batch of petitions, which alleged that even though the lands of the petitioners were acquired decades ago, they are yet to receive the compensation.