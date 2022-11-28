scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: Marina Beach gets its first wooden walkway for persons with disabilities, senior citizens

Chennai News Live Updates today, November 28: In December 2021, the government of Tamil Nadu had constructed a temporary pathway for the disabled and had promised to inaugurate a permanent one soon.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: November 28, 2022 10:48:16 am
The walkway that was inaugurated in Marina Beach.

Chennai News Live Updates, November 28: DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a walkway at Marina Beach for the differently abled people and senior citizens. The walkway that is 263 meters long and three meters wide connects the Marina beach service road to the sea. It is made of Brazilian wood and enables easy access for senior citizens and people with disabilities. A viewing point has also been constructed that is 10 meters away from the sea shore.

In other news, As many as 134 delegates left for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Sunday by train from Coimbatore and Salem railway junctions, reported PTI. Around 90 delegates boarded the Ernakulam – Patna Express (Train No 22669) at Coimbatore Junction railway station and were welcomed and greeted by Salem Division Additional Divisional Railway Manager P Sivalingam and other officials. At Salem, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E Hariharan and railway officials welcomed the 44 delegates, who boarded the same train, an official release said.

The State Information Commission (SIC) has directed the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission to consider providing a share of the profits made by private and public sector undertakings to the people whose lands were acquired for their very establishment. SIC Commissioner S Muthuraj gave the direction on November 25 while passing orders on a batch of petitions, which alleged that even though the lands of the petitioners were acquired decades ago, they are yet to receive the compensation.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: Chief Minister M K Stalin to tour Trichy, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts today; Follow for all Live updates.

10:48 (IST)28 Nov 2022
WATCH | People use wooden ramp newly inaugurated at Chennai's Marina Beach

MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the facility on Sunday.

10:30 (IST)28 Nov 2022
Udhayanidhi Stalin turns 45, DMK celebrates

Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK youth wing secretary and MLA turned 45 on Sunday and the party celebrated his birthday by distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

Gold rings were gifted by ruling party office-bearers to newborns in State-run hospitals, and a boat race and cricket tournament held here were among the highlights of the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister M K Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi.

Blood donation camps and community meal programmes were held and the welfare assistance to beneficiaries includes distribution of rice bags as well.

Udhayanidhi, days ago appointed again as youth wing chief, is also an actor and film producer. Stalin is the DMK president. PTI

09:59 (IST)28 Nov 2022
Fire in yarn mill near Palani

Fire breaks out in a private yarn mill in the Saminathapuram area near Palani in the Dindigul district. The fire department is carrying out the firefighting operations, reported ANI. Details awaited.

The Tamil Nadu government has initiated steps to establish a textile city in Chennai and plans to set up a handloom museum in Mahabalipuram, near here, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Friday.

The museum would be set up at a cost of Rs 30 crore, he said while unveiling programmes to develop the textile sector.

Karur, Tiruppur and Kancheepuram would be converted into textile export hubs. Also, a design and incubation centre would be established at a cost of Rs 10 crore, he said.

In other updates: The Madras High Court has rejected a plea from the Agri Horticultural Society to quash a notice issued by the Tamil Nadu government in 2006 to show cause related to taking back prime land worth Rs 5,000 crore in Chennai given to it.

The court on Friday questioned why the society should not be superseded and the vast land given to it by the state government several decades ago not be taken back.

Justice N Sathish Kumar declined to quash the notice, and directed the petitioner society, by its secretary V Krishnamurthy, to approach the civil court to decide the title of the property situated on Cathedral Road, said to be worth about Rs 5,000 crore.

The ruling DMK on Saturday alleged that Governor R N Ravi was sent to Tamil Nadu by the Centre with “some agenda,” and accused him of “doing politics” over the recent Coimbatore blast.

When the Tamil Nadu government recommended probe by the National Investigation Agency into the Coimbatore matter within two days, Ravi claimed “delay” (in handing over the case to NIA) and chances of destruction of evidence due to it,” the governing party’s Tamil mouthpiece “Murasoli” said in an opinion piece.

Also read | Senior DMK party man sets himself on fire protesting against ‘Hindi imposition’ 

Now, BJP-ruled Karnataka has handed over probe in the Mengaluru blast to the NIA after a gap of about six days, Murasoli said. Going by Ravi’s rule of thumb, would not this “delay” have led to destruction of evidence, the DMK daily wondered.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 09:41:14 am
