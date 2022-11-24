scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Live now

Chennai News Live Updates: Kamal Haasan admitted to SRMC, likely to be discharged today

Chennai News Live Updates, November 24: Though the hospital is yet to give an official statement, a source in the hospital said Kamal Haasan was admitted for a regular health check-up and is likely to be discharged today.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: November 24, 2022 11:03:21 am
Vani Ganapathy on Kamal Haasan's charm (Image: Instagram/Kamal Haasan)Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan. (File Photo)

Chennai News Live Updates: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Porur following complaints of a stomach ache. Though the hospital is yet to give an official statement, a source in the hospital told The Indian Express he was admitted for a regular health check-up and is likely to be discharged today (Thursday).

In other updates from Chennai, The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Tamil Nadu ministers and former senior police officers in a case relating to the illegal sale of gutka in the state, reported PTI. The CBI chargesheet names 21 people, including B V Ramana and C Vijay Baskar, and former state police chiefs S George and T K Rajendran.

Lal Bahadur Shastri’s statue was unveiled at Shastri Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. At an event organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Central Public Works Department, the Governor said Shastri brought a paradigm change in the nation’s outlook. Hailing Shastri, Ravi said the Bharat Ratna’s great and selfless sacrifices for the nation were yet to get appropriate appreciation.

Live Blog

Chennai News Live Updates: Kamal Haasan in hospital; Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin launches new initiatives in his constituency, lays foundation stone for new projects. Follow latest news and updates below

11:03 (IST)24 Nov 2022
Four idols, Tanjore painting seized from Kumbakonam math

The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID recovered four bronze idols besides a Tanjore painting concealed at a religious institution in Kumbakonam, police said on Thursday.

During the search initiated following a complaint by Ram Niranjan and 20 others of Hindu Munnani, the Idol Wing sleuths found the bronze idols of Lord Nataraj, Goddess Sivakami with Thiruvachi (ornamental arch), Ganesh with thiruvachi and pedestal, Bala Dhandayuthapani and Tanjore painting containing 63 Nayanmars and seized them Following the seizure, the idol wing registered a case based on the complaint of Inspector Indira. The seized idols were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kumbakonam.

An inquiry is on to ascertain if the idols were stolen from temples, the Idol Wing said in a release here. PTI

09:57 (IST)24 Nov 2022
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Read more.

09:56 (IST)24 Nov 2022
Actor Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai’s Ramachandra hospital, likely to be discharged today

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan (68) was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Porur following a stomach ache on Wednesday, sources said.

Although the hospital is yet to release an official statement, sources said that the actor was admitted for a regular check-up and would be discharged today.

The actor was reportedly in Hyderabad before reaching Chennai on Wednesday. Read more.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai Wednesday and urged him to take note of several alleged irregularities by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

The AIADMK contingent, which included senior leaders like D Jayakumar, KP Munusamy, C Vee Shanmuga and SP Velumani, told the Governor the law and order situation deteriorated under the DMK rule in the last 18 months.

Read also |RSS moves Madras HC challenging order to hold route march in open grounds

EPS said despite warnings from central intelligence agencies, the state government had not taken measures to prevent the Coimbatore blast on October 23 and if it had happened in a crowded place, several lives would have been lost.

The Madras High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 35,000 on two writ petitioners for making false allegations against police personnel.

Justice S M Subramaniam, who imposed the cost last week on M Kala and A Muthukumar, who were running an orphanage here, directed the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner to distribute the amount at the rate of Rs 5,000 each to the seven police personnel, against whom the petitioners sought to initiate disciplinary action.

Also Read |Law and order deteriorated under MK Stalin rule, EPS tells Tamil Nadu Governor

The judge observed the growing trend of accusing police personnel on registration of a criminal case by the offenders at no circumstances has to be tolerated by the courts. The practice of filing writ petitions against the police officials unnecessarily without any substance is increasing in recent days.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai said Wednesday that disciplinary action against party members who are at fault will continue in the upcoming days and his primary focus is on expanding its wings across the state.

Annamalai’s comments came a day after the BJP Tamil Nadu unit barred Suriya Siva, its general secretary, OBC Morcha, from attending party-related events after a purported audio clip of him issuing death threats and hurling sexist slurs at minority wing leader Daisy Saran went viral on social media. Suriya Siva, the son of DMK MP Trichy Siva, had joined the BJP this May.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu BJP suspends actor Gayathri Raghuram, takes action against Surya Siva

In a statement, Annamalai said he has asked the party’s vice-president and disciplinary committee head Kanaga Sabapathy to submit a report in the next seven days. In another statement, Annamalai suspended actor Gayathri Raghuram, a former head of the party’s art and cultural wing, for a period of six months for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 09:43:46 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
X