Chennai News Live Updates: Kamal Haasan admitted to SRMC, likely to be discharged today

Chennai News Live Updates: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Porur following complaints of a stomach ache. Though the hospital is yet to give an official statement, a source in the hospital told The Indian Express he was admitted for a regular health check-up and is likely to be discharged today (Thursday).

In other updates from Chennai, The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Tamil Nadu ministers and former senior police officers in a case relating to the illegal sale of gutka in the state, reported PTI. The CBI chargesheet names 21 people, including B V Ramana and C Vijay Baskar, and former state police chiefs S George and T K Rajendran.

Lal Bahadur Shastri’s statue was unveiled at Shastri Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. At an event organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Central Public Works Department, the Governor said Shastri brought a paradigm change in the nation’s outlook. Hailing Shastri, Ravi said the Bharat Ratna’s great and selfless sacrifices for the nation were yet to get appropriate appreciation.