Chennai News Live Updates: Kamal Haasan admitted to SRMC, likely to be discharged today

Chennai News Live Updates: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Porur following complaints of a stomach ache. Though the hospital is yet to give an official statement, a source in the hospital told The Indian Express he was admitted for a regular health check-up and is likely to be discharged today (Thursday).
In other updates from Chennai, The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Tamil Nadu ministers and former senior police officers in a case relating to the illegal sale of gutka in the state, reported PTI. The CBI chargesheet names 21 people, including B V Ramana and C Vijay Baskar, and former state police chiefs S George and T K Rajendran.
Lal Bahadur Shastri’s statue was unveiled at Shastri Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. At an event organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Central Public Works Department, the Governor said Shastri brought a paradigm change in the nation’s outlook. Hailing Shastri, Ravi said the Bharat Ratna’s great and selfless sacrifices for the nation were yet to get appropriate appreciation.
The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID recovered four bronze idols besides a Tanjore painting concealed at a religious institution in Kumbakonam, police said on Thursday.
During the search initiated following a complaint by Ram Niranjan and 20 others of Hindu Munnani, the Idol Wing sleuths found the bronze idols of Lord Nataraj, Goddess Sivakami with Thiruvachi (ornamental arch), Ganesh with thiruvachi and pedestal, Bala Dhandayuthapani and Tanjore painting containing 63 Nayanmars and seized them Following the seizure, the idol wing registered a case based on the complaint of Inspector Indira. The seized idols were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kumbakonam.
An inquiry is on to ascertain if the idols were stolen from temples, the Idol Wing said in a release here. PTI
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Read more.
