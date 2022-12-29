New Year’s Eve traffic curbs around popular beaches and other areas in Chennai

The Chennai police have announced a slew of traffic arrangements for Saturday as the Marina Beach and Elliot’s Beach and other areas in the city are expected to attract thousands of people on New Year’s Eve.

Kamarajar Salai and Foreshore Estate

The Foreshore service road will be closed for traffic on Saturday from 7 pm till 6 am on Jan. 1, 2023. Vehicles will also not be allowed to be parked along Foreshore Road and they will be allowed to exit only towards the lighthouse.

On Kamarajar Salai, from the war memorial to the lighthouse, vehicular traffic is restricted from 8 pm. Vehicles coming from Adyar towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street towards the Ambedkar bridge and Natesan Road.

Vehicles coming from the RK Salai side towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at the VM Street junction towards RK Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Mandaveli, South Canal Bank Road to reach Santhome High Road and Greenways Road.

Vehicles coming from the Parrys side towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at the RBI subway (north) towards North Fort Wall Road, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy bridge, Wallajah Point and Anna Salai.

Vehicles will not be allowed from the RBI subway (North) towards Rajaji Salai and from Wallajah Point towards the war memorial on Flagstaff Road from 8 pm.

It was said that the entire loop road from South Canal Bank Road up to the lighthouse junction will be closed for vehicular traffic as and when required. MTC buses are also diverted accordingly.

All flyovers will remain barricaded from 10 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Jan. 1.

Parking around Kamarajar Salai

Swami Sivananda Salai (from Doordarshan Kendra towards the Periyar statue–single-line parking), Wallajah Road (near the state guesthouse towards the Anna statue: single-line parking), Bharathi Salai, PWD Office Road, Dr Besant Road (near MRTS towards Ice House: single-line parking), Lloyds Road (towards Natesan Road: single-line parking) and Queen Mary’s College campus.

At Elliot’s Beach, vehicles will not be allowed after 8 pm on Saturday towards the sixth avenue. Parking arrangements have been made on one side on the second, third, fourth and fifth avenues of Besant Nagar and on the second and third main roads of Besant Nagar.

Police will effectively enforce the ban on driving while drunk, rash driving, riding without helmets, creating noise pollution etc on the New Year’s Eve.