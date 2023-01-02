scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

New year revelry: Over 900 vehicles seized for violations in Chennai

A total of 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home Guards were deployed for security here on December 31.

People gather at the Marina beach to celebrate the New Year 2023, in Chennai, Saturday night (PTI)

On New Year’s eve, 932 vehicles were seized for violations here, which include over 300 vehicles in connection with drunken driving, police said on Sunday.

During vehicle-checking at 368 locations in the city on Saturday, as many as 13,036 vehicles were checked and 360 vehicles seized, for drivers were under the influence of alcohol.

For violation of other rules including speeding above limits and dangerous driving, 572 vehicles were seized. In total, 932 vehicles were seized, a police release said.

The police stepped up vigil and increased patrolling to prevent offences and take action against violators, as people gathered in large numbers in public places, on New Year’s eve.

More from Chennai

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 07:29 IST
