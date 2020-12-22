New Year 2021: Tamil Nadu bans public celebrations on December 31, January 1

The ban has been imposed from December 31, 2020 to January 1, 2021. (File)

With a little over a week to go before 2020 comes to an end, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an order banning public celebrations on both New Year’s Eve (December 31) and on New Year (January 1).

According to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, public celebrations in restaurants, clubs, pubs, resorts, beach resorts, the streets and beaches have been banned across the state. Further, public entry to the beaches has been restricted on both days.

According to the release, due to the concentrated efforts of the state government with the cooperation of the public, the pandemic is under control in Tamil Nadu. “On the occasion of New Year, there is a possibility of large gatherings from December 31 evening in beaches and on roads and this might lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases. In other countries, the second wave of new positive cases are being reported and due to this situation, there is a need to intensify Covid-19 containment measures,” the release read.

Here is everything that you need to know:

What is the duration of the ban?

The ban has been imposed from December 31, 2020 to January 1, 2021.

What kind of celebrations have been banned?

Public celebrations hosted in restaurants, clubs, pubs, resorts, beach resorts, the streets and beaches have been banned across the state. Further, public entry to the beaches has been restricted on both days.

In Chennai, the public will be denied entry to Marina Beach, Edward Elliot’s Beach, Thiruvanmiyur Beach and other private beaches. Police patrols will be on hand to ensure that no one enters the beach on both days.

Can you still go outside on these days?

Yes, the public can still visit restaurants, pubs, clubs and resorts on New Year’s Eve and New Year. While these places can function as usual as per the existing COVID-19 SOP, they cannot host New Year celebrations. Any one found violating orders will be booked.

The public has to adhere to COVID-19 protocol (wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms) while visiting these places.

What about private parties?

There has been no ban on private parties so far.

How safe is it to commute in Chennai on these days?

In Chennai, while there has been no statement from the Greater Chennai Police and Greater Chennai Traffic Police, one can expect increased patrolling on the roads. With chances of drag racing high along East Coast Road, Kamarajar Salai and other major roads, you can expect barricades and police checkpoints to be placed at vantage points, with stringent checks being carried out for drunken driving.

