New Covid-19 infections drop below 2,000 in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 1,945 new Covid-19 cases including a returnee from Andhra Pradesh.
The overall tally now stands at 35,32,343, the health department said, adding new infections dropped below 2,000 mark after few weeks.
Recoveries grew to 34,78,902 as 2,379 people got recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, leaving 15,409 active cases, a medical bulletin said here.
The death toll remained unchanged at 38,032 as there were no fresh fatalities.
Three districts accounted for the majority of new cases with Chennai adding 419, Chengalpet 207, Coimbatore 179 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Thirupathur recorded the least with five.
The state capital leads among districts with 5,043 active infections and overall 7,79,928 coronavirus cases.
A total of 34,966 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,79,26,919, the health bulletin said.
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
