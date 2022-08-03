Covid-19: Fresh infections continue to decline in Tamil Nadu; 298 cases in Chennai

Updated: August 3, 2022 10:05:02 am
Fresh Covid-19 cases continued to decline in Tamil Nadu as 1,302 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 35,46,907 till date, the health department said on Tuesday.
There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,032, a medical bulletin said. As many as 1,734 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,97,079 leaving 11,796 active cases.
Three districts accounted for the majority of new cases with Chennai logging 298 infections, Coimbatore 139 and Chengalpet 127 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Ramanathapuram recorded the least with one new case.
The state capital leads among districts with 3,989 active infections and overall 7,83,237 coronavirus cases.
A total of 26,444 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,82,02,558 the health bulletin said.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra takes a tumble as she plays with kids from Ukraine, see photos and videos
This easy-to-make chilla is a great breakfast option (recipe inside)
Raja Chaudhary says daughter Palak Tiwari is too busy to meet him, wants Shweta Tiwari to talk out the differences: ‘Why do you want to..”
Delhi: CBI books 2 DMRC officials for corruption in awarding fibre optics contract
Second airport in Chennai would give a fillip to aviation, real estate sectors: CREDAI
New Covid-19 cases continue to fall in Tamil Nadu
As Supertech demolition date nears, RWAs come up with evacuation guidelines for residents
Share Market News Updates: Sensex rises nearly 100 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,350-mark
OnePlus 10T launch event Live Updates: Livestream timing, what to expect
Chennai News Live: Centre should reduce its fuel taxes to support common man, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan
CAT 2022: Registration process begins today; check eligibility, exam date and other details
Russia accuses US of direct Ukraine war role in missile attacks