NEET row: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin convenes all-party meet tomorrow, BJP to skip

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has convened an all-party meeting on Saturday after state governor R N Ravi returned the Bill which sought an exemption for students in the state from appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The governor had said that the Bill went against the interests of students from rural areas and from financially weak families.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Stalin said the governor’s remarks were unacceptable and the DMK government will take all measures to pass the Bill in the Assembly while highlighting “the truth” about NEET.

Taking a dig at the governor, the DMK president said, “On the 53rd death anniversary of Anna (late Tamil Nadu chief minister CN Annadurai) I am recounting his valuable question whether a goat needs a beard and the state, a Governor?”

The BJP, however, has said that it would skip Saturday’s meeting. Nainar Nagendran, the BJP’s legislative party leader, said the meeting goes against the Supreme Court’s decision.

“NEET has helped rural and economically poor students in a big way. The decision to conduct NEET is based on the verdict of the Supreme Court and the DMK’s decision to conduct the meeting is like acting against it. Moreover, NEET was introduced during the UPA regime, of which the DMK was a part. Now they are doing politics over that. They are also planning to pass a resolution against the governor and, hence, we won’t participate in the meeting,” Nagendran told indianexpress.com.

The abolition of NEET is one of the major promises made by the DMK ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. In September 2021, the government unanimously passed a Bill in the state Assembly against NEET and said admission to medical courses should be solely based on the Class XII marks of students. Stalin had met the governor in November urging him to forward the Bill for the President’s nod.

The Bill quoted the high-level committee led by Justice A K Rajan and said that continuing with NEET will affect the state’s healthcare system and deprive government hospitals of enough doctors for postings. Besides, it said the rural and urban poor may not be able to join medical courses.

In New Delhi on Thursday, Parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu raised slogans against the governor in the Lok Sabha and asked him to withdraw the decision.

On Friday, members of the DMK and Congress in the Rajya Sabha staged a walkout over the issue.