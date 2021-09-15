Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu, third in four days

Another National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday over fears of failing in the medical entrance examination. The victim has been identified as Soundarya (17), a resident of Thalayarampattu village at Katpadi in Vellore district.

This is the third death linked to the entrance examination in four days in the state. On Sunday, 19-year-old Dhanush from Mettur near Salem, and on Tuesday, 17-year-old student Kanimozhi from Ariyalur allegedly died by suicide for reasons suspected to be the same.

Katpadi DSP Palani told indianexpress.com that Soundarya had done her schooling in Thottapalayam and scored 510 marks out of 600 in the class 12 examination.

“She is the youngest of four siblings. All her elder sisters have been married. Her parents are daily-wage labourers. Around 9:30 today (Wednesday), when her parents had gone to work, she took the extreme step,” DSP Palani said.

Soundarya wrote the NEET examination at the Kingston College in Vellore on Sunday. According to sources, Soundarya had told her parents that she wouldn’t be able to clear the test. The parents consoled her that she could do well in the next attempt.

The Katpadi police have booked a case under section CrPC section 174 and sent the body for the post-mortem to Vellore Government Hospital.

The string of deaths related to NEET comes at a time when the Tamil Nadu government has passed a bill to do away with it in the state and allow for admissions to undergraduate courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homoeopathy based on class 12 marks.