NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in his house in Choolaimedu in Chennai on Thursday as he was ‘depressed’ over being unable to choose the right path in education.

The student, who wanted to become a doctor, hung himself when he was alone at home, police said.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest updates

Before taking the extreme measure he had put out a video message to his friends that he had decided to end his life, the police said.

“No one is responsible for my death. I wanted to become a doctor… became depressed as I could not choose the right path in education,” he said in the video.

His mother, a housemaid, returned home only to find her son hanging.

He was immediately rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.