Nearly 18,000 policemen to be deployed to ensure security during Diwali in Greater Chennai

The Greater Chennai Police are turning the city into a fortress with close to 18,000 personnel from police various departments set to be deployed for security in several areas where people are expected to gather in large numbers for shopping as well as to commute to their native places for Diwali.

Based on the orders of Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, the forces will be stationed in key areas in the city, including T Nagar, Pondy Bazaar, Purasawalkam, Mylapore, Flower Bazaar, Washermanpet and Koyambedu, where huge crowds are anticipated. As many as 11 temporary control rooms will be set up.

The police personnel have been instructed to control the crowd, prevent crime and regulate traffic. In the market areas, the police have set up 16 temporary watch towers and the personnel on rotation will be monitoring the crowd with binoculars. As many as 33 traffic marshals will also be in operation to ensure there is no traffic congestion.

In T Nagar, which is considered as the shopping hub of Chennai, cameras with face recognition software have been set up at six places. Seventeen police personnel will be equipped with body-worn cameras and there will be a team of police present in plain dress as well.

The police will continue to provide awareness to the people through loudspeakers as well as through LED screens in the crowded areas.

Drone cameras will also be in action in areas that will see large gatherings of people and also in areas where it will be difficult for the movement of patrol vehicles. Close to 50 additional CCTVs have been set up in the market areas and they will be constantly monitored by the police from the control room.

Further, at shopping malls and other commercial spaces, the police will carry out baggage checking through their mobile X-ray baggage scanner vehicle.

The state government’s 108 ambulances as well as fire tenders with full teams will also be present in key areas. The police will also monitor the cracker shops in the city to prevent any untoward incidents and the public have been instructed to burst crackers only during the specific timings informed by the government as per the orders of the Supreme Court.