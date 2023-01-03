NDA partners AIADMK, PMK engage in war of words over Anbumani Ramadoss’ New Year speech

NDA partners All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) have got involved in a war of words.

On Monday, former Tamil Nadu minister and senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar slammed PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss for his remark that the AIADMK has got virtually split into four factions.

Anbumani made the statement in his New Year speech and said that the PMK was the only party in the state with a strong cadre base and an action plan for the future.

Anbumani’s comments didn’t go down well with Jayakumar, who said Anbumani was able to become an MP with support from the AIADMK. He added that the AIADMK helped the PMK by accepting it as an alliance partner.

“Don’t kick the ladder that helped you to climb. If there was no Amma [J Jayalalithaa], a party like the PMK wouldn’t exist. In the 1998 general elections, they were able to win four seats after aligning with Amma and, thereafter, gained the recognition of the Election Commission. Forget the AIADMK, even the cadre of the PMK will not respect Anbumani if he is ungrateful,” Jayakumar said.

In reply to Jayakumar’s comments, PMK spokesperson K Balu Tuesday said it was the PMK that helped the AIADMK whenever it experienced any setback. He added that even a child knew that the AIADMK is a split house and Anbumani just stated the obvious.

He said Anbumani contested the parliamentary polls as part of a seat agreement with the AIADMK. Asking Jayakumar to carefully study history before making any comment, Balu said it was Jayalalithaa who approached PMK founder Dr Ramadoss for a tie-up in 1998 and the alliance won the state polls in 2001. In an alliance, both parties benefit, the PMK leader said.

Balu further said that they consider Jayakumar’s comments as an individual opinion and sought clarification from AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over the same.