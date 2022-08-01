NCSC seeks reports on Tamil Nadu minister’s casteist slur against official

Updated: August 1, 2022 10:08:31 pm
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes suo motu (on its own) sought reports from the Tamil Nadu government and police on the alleged casteist slur made by a state minister against an official, the Commission’s Vice Chairman Arun Halder said here on Monday.
Appropriate action would be initiated against the minister if it was proved that he had insulted the official, Halder said.
“The Commission has suo motu asked for reports and video footage from the Tamil Nadu government and asked the police to verify the authenticity of the video in which the Minister for Backward Classes R S Rajakannappan was heard insulting the Ramanathapuram BDO (Block Development Officer),” the Vice Chairman said.
Speaking to reporters here after a special hearing of four cases including the one in which the minister was said to be involved, Halder said forensic experts have been asked to verify the authenticity of the video and submit a report to the Commission soon.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We will take appropriate action if the minister was found insulting the BDO,” Halder added.
Immediately after the reported incident of Rajakannappan’s casteist slur surfaced in March this year, Chief Minister M K Stalin divested him of his Transport portfolio and allotted him Backward Classes Welfare department.
In another case, the Commission directed the Nilgiris district administration to provide power connections to residents belonging to the SCs in Ooty within a week and also issue pattas to the third-generation SCs within a month.
Halder took a stern stance on a group of Christians from Tenkasi claiming to be SC and directed the district authorities to cancel their SC community certificates. “It is either SC or Christians. SC Christian is unconstitutional. I told the collector to cancel their SC certificates,” the Vice Chairman said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Alia Bhatt says she loves ‘unintelligent’ tag, questions bookish knowledge: ‘Would literally rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent’
ISRO to undertake maiden flight of SSLV on August 7
Tamil Nadu: 28-year-old man dies in AC explosion in Chennai
Law Ministry sends note to CJI, asks him to name successor
Silly Souls Café not controversial: Goa minister Rane
Breastfeeding and exercise: Here’s everything a nursing mother should know
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister role
Alia Bhatt agrees stars’ salaries should be ‘reassessed’ after flops, notes some actors ‘give their money back’ after film fails
Six from Punjab jump into Gobind Sagar Lake to save drowning friend, all die
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: Host of activities planned in Delhi by civic agencies
Two more suspected case of monkeypox in Delhi, no history of recent travel
Frugal diet, son of a zari worker, Indian Army hawaldar: the makings of CWG gold medallist Achinta Sheuli