Chennai: NCB seize over 369 kg of ganja, 10 apprehended

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Saturday seized over 369 kg of ganja after a car was intercepted by the officials at the Karanodia Toll Plaza in Chennai.

Upon further investigation, seven others were held.

Amit Ghawate, the IRS Zonal Director of NCB, Chennai Zone, said, “They were found to be hiding in a lodge at Trichy for taking delivery of the drugs. Sustained surveillance at multiple locations was pivotal in their identification. These seven are receivers, financers and distributors of two drug syndicates.”

The department added that two drug cartels based in Madurai and Theni procured the drugs from Andhra Pradesh and the major portion of the seized Ganja was to reach Sri Lanka via coastal route while the remaining was meant local distribution.