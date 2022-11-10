Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Dindigul, security tightened in Tamil Nadu

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu Friday to take part in the 36th convocation ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) in Dindigul, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place.

More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed around Dindigul and other neighbouring districts. The police said surveillance has been increased and they are carrying out checks at major public gathering points, including railway stations, bus stands as well as in lodges, ahead of the prime minister’s visit. The police have also made alternate traffic arrangements in the state’s Dindigul and Madurai districts ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

According to a statement issued by Dindigul Collector S Visakan, areas including Chinnalapatti, Gandhigram, Ambathurai, Ammainaicakanur, and Sembatti have been declared as protected zone and flying drones and other unmanned vehicles has been banned from 10 am on Thursday till 10 pm on Friday.

According to the official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will attend the convocation ceremony at GRI at around 3:30 pm. More than 2,300 students from the 2018-19 and 2019-20 batches will receive their degrees during the ceremony. Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and other senior ministers and officials are likely to attend the event.

District Collector Visakan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Dindigul) Rupesh Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police (SP) V Baskaran, and other senior officials have been inspecting the premises where the event is scheduled to take place to oversee other security trial drills.

On Tuesday, an unattended van that was parked near the Dindigul railway station created panic among people. After receiving information, the police had rushed to the spot with the bomb detection and disposal squad and a sniffer dog. After conducting an inspection of the van, the police said they did not find any suspicious item and the people need not panic.