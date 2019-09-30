Tamil resonates across US after my UN speech: PM Modi

The “ancient language” of Tamil now reverberates across the US following my remarks at the United Nations last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday “When I spoke in Tamil in the US and about the heritage of the Tamil language, it was received well and it is now reverberating across the US,” Modi told BJP cadres at Chennai airport.

Advertising

The Prime Minister’s remarks came days after Union Minister Amit Shah sparked a debate by pitching for Hindi as the national language. Many states, even the BJP-ruled Karnataka, had openly resented Shah’s statement.

Greeting party workers with the traditional greeting ‘Vanakkam’, Modi said, “This is my first visit to Chennai after being re-elected to this year. I was supposed to deliver a speech at IIT-M today but after seeing the cadres assembled here to welcome me, I have decided to address you all here. I am extremely happy and grateful for the welcome that I have received today,” he said.

Speaking at Chennai Airport. Watch. https://t.co/7qWBSkMO5R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2019

Modi, who is on his first visit to Tamil Nadu ever since he resumed power in the Lok Sabha elections, also said the world has “great expectations” from India and that his government is determined to lead the country to the path of “greatness” where it will be beneficial to the entire globe.

“During my (just concluded) US tour, I saw the world has great expectations from India, which is growing. It is the responsibility of all–we will certainly ensure the welfare of India, and swiftly, but we will make it such a great nation that it will be useful for the world,” he said.

Advertising

Modi, however, said the responsibility to make the country great did not solely lay with the central government but also with the 130 crore Indians.

“This was the job of citizens settled in every nook and corner of the country and whether those who live in city or village, the rich or poor and young or old, and the nation will become great from the contribution of all these,” he said.

Besides this, the Prime Minister also spoke about the ban on single-use plastic in India.

“With this year marking 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, we will be undertaking a pad yatra (journey by foot) where we will be visiting people in cities and villages and educate them about the ban on single-use plastic,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who arrived to attend the convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras), was welcomed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan, H Raja among other ministers at Chennai International Airport this morning.