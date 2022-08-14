Narcotics worth Rs 111.41 crore seized at Chennai airport, foreigner among 2 held

August 14, 2022 7:48:03 am
Over 10 kg of narcotics worth Rs 111.41 crore concealed in the cabin baggage were seized at the airport here in two different incidents and two passengers, including a woman from Angola, arrested in this connection, the Customs Department said on Saturday.
In the first incident on August 11, the authorities, on specific inputs, confiscated cocaine and heroin concealed in the cabin baggage, shoes and slippers of a passenger on his arrival from Addis Ababa.
The narcotics weighed 9.59 kg worth Rs 100 crore, a press release from Principal Commissioner of Customs said.
In the second incident on August 9, cocaine weighing 1.18 kg, valued at Rs 11.41 crore, was found in the bag of the Angola national.
Both the passengers were arrested in this connection and an investigation was on, the release said.
The seizure of cocaine and heroin worth over Rs 100 crore was made for the first time at the city airport.
The earlier highest seizure of the drugs was valued at Rs 11 crore and that made last month.
