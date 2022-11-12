‘Thankful to people of Tamil Nadu’: Nalini Sriharan’s first reaction after walking out of jail

In her first reaction after walking out of Vellore jail on Saturday, Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for supporting her for 32 years, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking to the media after her release, Nalini said, “I am thankful to the people of Tamil Nadu who supported me for 32 years. I thank both the State and Union Government.”

Nalini also said that she would hold a press meeting and speak to the media in Chennai on Sunday. Her Supreme Court lawyers, too, are expected to speak tomorrow, ANI reported.

Nalini’s brother Bakianthan said that the family was happy to see Nalini walk out of jail. “Nalini and our family are very happy today. She is going to live a normal life with her family. We will try to get an appointment with him (CM MK Stalin),” he said.

Nalini was one among the six convicts set free by the Supreme Court in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Along with Nalini, the SC on Friday had freed T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, V Sriharan alias Murugan (her husband), Robert Payas, Jayakumar, and Ravichandran alias Ravi. In May this year, the court ordered the release of A G Perarivalan while exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The SC bench on Friday noted that the six had spent over three decades in jail in the case and said that their conduct was satisfactory in this period during which they had pursued studies as well. On Nalini, the court took into account that she was a woman.