Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Nagercoil mayor R Mahesh under fire for issuing ‘death threat’ to Opposition

BJP and AIADMK have condemned mayor R Mahesh after a video in which he is purportedly seen making a throat-slitting gesture while speaking about his “BJP party friends” became public.

Mahesh further said that even if he was booked in a case, he knew how to deal with it as he had been a lawyer for 32 years.

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have accused the mayor of Nagercoil city of issuing death threats against them after a video in which Mayor R Mahesh is purportedly seen making a throat-slitting gesture while speaking about his “BJP party friends” became public. Mahesh, however, said he had only “expressed disappointment”.

Mahesh was speaking at a party meeting in Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district on November 7. “I want to tell my BJP party friends, if you think you can cause hindrance for events in my ward, in a corporation where I am the mayor and in a district where I am the secretary…Not just your party flags, even if you stick your head out, then (makes a gesture of slitting throat)…understand it,” Mahesh is heard saying in the video.

BJP state president for IT and social media CTR Nirmal Kumar and AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan posted the video on Twitter. No FIR has been registered nor has any action been taken against the mayor, Kumar said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Mahesh said he expressed his “heartache” at the event as he was disappointed with the BJP’s conduct. “On November 2, there was a corporation sabha meeting at my ward. I had planned a welcome for our senior leaders and had installed party flags at a distance from the area where the meeting was supposed to be held. Just a day before the meeting, BJP functionaries installed their flags in all the areas across the meeting premises. This was a government function and hence I had not put any flags near the meeting space but BJP did not follow that,” Mahesh said.

“To cause hindrance, they have been doing this. If there is no respect for the mayor itself, what about other people? Still, I informed our cadre to patiently remove the flags without any issues. On November 7, during a meeting, I expressed this disappointment and even during that time, I did not name any individual or made any objectionable remarks,” he said.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 12:30:22 pm
