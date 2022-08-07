N Kalaiselvi from Karaikudi becomes the first woman director general in CSIR

Updated: August 7, 2022 7:28:32 am
Senior scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi was on Saturday appointed as director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the first woman to lead the consortium of 38 research institutes across the country.
Known for her work in the field of lithium ion batteries, Kalaiselvi is at present director of the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute at Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu.
She succeeds Shekhar Mande, who superannuated in April. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, was given the additional charge of CSIR upon Mande’s retirement.
Kalaiselvi will also hold the charge as secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.
Subscriber Only Stories
Her appointment is for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a personnel ministry order said on Saturday.
Kalaiselvi has risen through the ranks in CSIR and broken the proverbial glass ceiling by becoming the first woman scientist to head the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) in February 2019.
She had started her career in research as an entry-level scientist at the same institute.
Hailing from Ambasamudhram, a small town in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, Kalaiselvi did her schooling in Tamil medium, which, she said, helped her grasp the concepts of sciences in college.
Kalaiselvi’s research work of more than 25 years is primarily focused on electrochemical power systems and in particular, development of electrode materials, and electrochemical evaluation of in-house prepared electrode materials for their suitability in energy storage device assembly.
Her research interests include lithium and beyond lithium batteries, supercapacitors and waste-to-wealth driven electrodes and electrolytes for energy storage and electrocatalytic applications.
She is currently involved in the development of practically viable Sodium-ion/Lithium-sulfur batteries and supercapacitors.
Kalaiselvi also made key contributions to the National Mission for Electric Mobility. She has more than 125 research papers and six patents to her credit.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Lakes of Bengaluru: Restored in 2019 but entry of sewage still a problem in Devasandra lake
Sunday Long Reads: Sustainable living in tiny homes, documentary on cinematographers, bees, and more
Tamil Nadu sees 1,094 new Covid-19 cases
Panvel drug haul case transferred to ATS
‘Chhayaankan’, a new documentary throws light on the forgotten cinematographers who made Hindi cinema great
How the tiny home movement with its focus on responsible choices and living light is catching up in the country
Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, and Photos
This I-Day, howitzer developed by DRDO to be a part of 21-gun salute
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
SBI Q1 net profit falls 6.7% to Rs 6,068 crore
NITI hits back after KCR skips governing council meeting over ‘Centre’s attitude’
Vice-President Dhankhar: PM Modi congratulates 14th V-P for receiving support across party lines