‘My blood is mixed with soil of TN’: Rahul Gandhi after releasing Stalin’s autobiography

The first part of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s autobiography ‘Ungalil Oruvan’ (one among you) was released by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a grand event in Chennai. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Bihar leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah were the chief guests at the event that took place at the Chennai Trade Centre on Monday.

Senior DMK leaders, state cabinet ministers, IAS and IPS officers and prominent Tamil actors were present on the occasion held on the eve of Stalin’s 69th birthday. The first part of the autobiography captures 23 years of Stalin’s life starting from his birth in 1953 till 1976 when he was arrested under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) during the Emergency.

Speaking at the event, Gandhi recalled his speech in Parliament in which he mentioned ‘Tamil Nadu’ several times. After his speech, when a journalist asked him why he took the state’s name so many times, he said he did so because he was Tamil. “I wondered in the car later why I said that. You’re not born in Tamil Nadu and you don’t speak Tamil. Tamil is a 3000-year-old civilisation and you don’t even understand that civilisation. How can you say you are Tamil, I asked myself. How have you given yourself the right to say you are Tamil? Then I realised why I said it. It’s because my blood is mixed with your soil,” he said.

“It is a very sad experience for me, losing a father. Very difficult experience, but also an experience I learn from. So, I realise that I do have the right to call myself Tamil.”

Gandhi underlined that he goes to Tamil Nadu with humility, bowing his head to the tradition, language and history of the state.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said if one doesn’t respect the letters, one cannot respect the poem. “Tamil Nadu is not just two words, it is 3,000 years old. When he (Prime Minister) doesn’t understand that, he insults the state and our country. How can you take away the voice of the people of Tamil Nadu and then say you respect the people of Tamil Nadu? When people of Tamil Nadu repeatedly want to talk to you about NEET and you don’t answer them, what type of respect is that?” he asked.

“You come here respect their culture and language and they will give you nothing but love in return.”

In his address, CM Vijayan said Stalin spent several years as a youth leader before becoming a state leader. He said the autobiography is not simply a record of the personal life of Stalin but a first-hand record of the political history of Tamil Nadu.

“His vast experience in standing with the people at different levels is certainly being reflected in his leadership today which reminds us of his illustrious father’s inevitable style. Stalin is one among the first in the country who stands up in defense of federalism whenever it comes under attack,” he said.

Calling Stalin his brother, Vijayan said the TN CM has been in the thick of coordinating the fight against those who are misusing the system to divide and oppress people. “In that joint fight, he has displayed statesmanship, by bringing more allies into its fold and accommodating them based on ground realities,” he said.

Tejashwi, in his speech, said many Tamil Nadu leaders including Rajaji, EV Ramasamy, CN Annadurai, Kalaignar Karunanidhi have had an impact on many pan-Indian progressive movements of youths, students, and working masses. He added that his father Lalu Prasad Yadav was greatly inspired by the social justice movement of Tamil Nadu and carried the same spirit in Bihar. He said the book says a lot about society and the times we are living through.

“Stalin knows the pulse of the people, the society. He answers questions that people have in their minds. I would urge everyone to read it and engage with it. It is aptly titled One among You. I congratulate the CM for carrying forward the rich legacy of Tamil Nadu politics of social justice,” he said.

Abdullah, the former CM of J&K, thanked Stalin and the people of Tamil Nadu for standing with them during the difficult times.

“We are an extremely small state. We are very far from where you (Tamil Nadu) are. But if there is ever a time, you need us, to speak with you, speak for you, come rain or snow, we will be with you shoulder to shoulder,” Abdullah added.

He then spoke about the struggles he had faced when he was detained in 2019. What started in Jammu and Kashmir does not end there, he stressed.

“My state was divided into two small parts and reduced to a union territory without the concern of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time in the history of India, a state was downgraded to a union territory. What stops them tomorrow from doing the same to Tamil Nadu or Kerala?” he asked.

Abdullah added that India is too large a country for ‘some homogeneous idea’ to prevail on everybody. He said the nation stands at a crucial juncture.

“Today, we are told we no longer have the right to choose. As an individual I believe as a Hindu that I should be able to choose whether I want to wear saffron robes or not, whether I want to spot a tilak or not. As a Sikh, I believe that it is my right to choose whether to wear a turban or not. As a Muslim, I believe it is my right to wear a cap or spot a bear or wear a hijab because that as an individual it is between me and my god. For some reason, in this country, we call India, that choice that freedom to choose what language I wish to speak threatens the idea of India. But in my mind, that very freedom that very choice… that is the idea of India,” he said.

Thanking the leaders for gracing the occasion, Stalin said all parties in India collectively should take steps to claiming the rights of the states. He said the slogan ‘federation at the Centre, autonomy at the state’ is now practiced by parties across the state.

“I have always dedicated myself to public life and I assure you that I will remain so forever. I wish to make an appeal not just to the leaders on the stage but to everyone who believes in secular value. Our Indian union is facing a big threat from divisive forces. We all need to come together to defeat them and protect the founding principles of India,” he said.

Ahead of his birthday on March 1, the DMK leader wrote a letter to his cadres urging them to avoid grand celebrations and focus on providing welfare activities to the public.

Stalin said he considers his party’s landslide win in the recent urban local body polls a birthday gift from the people of TN.