scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

My aim is to provide one lakh jobs: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

MK Stalin urged his Cabinet colleagues to organise job fairs in all the 234 Assembly constituencies of the State to overcome unemployment.

Chennai News, chennai latest news, Chennai liveTamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin set a target to provide one lakh jobs to youngsters every year and said on Saturday that ensuring employment delights a family.

Also, he urged his Cabinet colleagues to organise job fairs in all the 234 Assembly constituencies of the State to overcome unemployment.

Also Read |DMK warns of protest in Delhi if Hindi imposed on Tamil Nadu

Speaking at a fair here, he said, “Normally Ministers place a request to the Chief Minister. But, this time I would like to urge the Ministers to organise job fairs in Kolathur constituency from where I was elected and in all the Assembly constituencies in the State.” Referring to candidates, who turned up for the fair, Stalin said, “You have come here with degrees in your hands and dreams in your hearts. My best wishes to you for securing a job that meets your qualification and talent.” The last couple of years have been a testing time for the administration, as creating new employment opportunities was challenging due to the pandemic, he said. “The DMK assumed government during the crisis and amidst an apprehension of implementing projects. It was a virulent situation marked by ambulance sirens and oxygen and bed shortage,” he said.

“However, the DMK government set aside all other tasks and involved wholeheartedly in saving the lives of the people from coronavirus,” he said. Recently, he told a conclave that he brought the pandemic under control by donning the role of a medical professional.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?Premium
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final daysPremium
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final days
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...Premium
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...
Also Read |Tamil Nadu: Man kills friend after drunken quarrel over Kohli, RCB

“I and my Ministers had to become like medical professionals and saved the people. That’s how we brought COVID-19 under control. And the DMK never ignored the unemployment issue citing the pandemic. We ensured job opportunities to one lakh persons. This is a big achievement,” Stalin said and lauded the effort of Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister C V Ganesan in this regard.

During the last 15 months, the government initiated several measures, including establishing 12 new ITIs besides making sure seating facility for workers in shops and business establishments, through a legislation.

More from Chennai

“In 15 months of DMK rule, we conducted 882 job fairs including 65 major camps and 817 other fairs. About 15,691 firms participated in those job fairs and appointment letters were given to 99,989 candidates,” the Chief Minister said.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 09:34:50 pm
Next Story

DMK warns of protest in Delhi if Hindi imposed on Tamil Nadu

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement