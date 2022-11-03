scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Muslim leaders call on priests of temple near Coimbatore blast site

The leaders from several jamaats condemned the explosion and said they would ‘not tolerate any kind of violence’.

Inayatullah said that during the meeting, they had reminisced the days they had played together on the streets of Kottaimedu, adding that people should not fall for any divisive political or religious agenda. (Express/sourced image)

A delegation of the Coimbatore Federation of All Jamaat and Ulemas on Thursday met priests of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu, near which an LPG cylinder exploded in a car on October 23, and condemned the incident in which a man was killed.

Inayatullah, general secretary of the federation, told reporters later, “We have been living here in Kottaimedu for over seven generations. People of different faiths have been living together for many years with religious harmony and brotherhood. We condemn the car blast incident, Islam has no connection with violence, we preach peace.

“We will not tolerate any kind of violence. Together [with people of other faiths] we will make Coimbatore an example for religious harmony and peace in Tamil Nadu.”

Inayatullah said that during the meeting, they had reminisced the days they had played together on the streets of Kottaimedu, adding that people should not fall for any divisive political or religious agenda.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock

Chief Minister M K Stalin recommended an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency into the explosion. So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 06:34:53 pm
Next Story

Pakistan PM Sharif condemns shooting at Imran Khan’s rally, orders immediate investigation

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement