Muslim leaders call on priests of temple near Coimbatore blast site

A delegation of the Coimbatore Federation of All Jamaat and Ulemas on Thursday met priests of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu, near which an LPG cylinder exploded in a car on October 23, and condemned the incident in which a man was killed.

Inayatullah, general secretary of the federation, told reporters later, “We have been living here in Kottaimedu for over seven generations. People of different faiths have been living together for many years with religious harmony and brotherhood. We condemn the car blast incident, Islam has no connection with violence, we preach peace.

Ulemas from several jamaths met the priests of the Kottaimedu Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore today. Condemning the car blast incident near the temple, the leaders said they have been living in harmony for several decades here and they will not tolerate any kind of violence. pic.twitter.com/hCJ5kSHsUR — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 3, 2022

“We will not tolerate any kind of violence. Together [with people of other faiths] we will make Coimbatore an example for religious harmony and peace in Tamil Nadu.”

Inayatullah said that during the meeting, they had reminisced the days they had played together on the streets of Kottaimedu, adding that people should not fall for any divisive political or religious agenda.

Chief Minister M K Stalin recommended an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency into the explosion. So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.