Murder accused from Tamil Nadu held in Maharashtra’s Virar

A 36-year-old man on the run after being accused of a murder in Tamil Nadu was held in Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, a police official said on Saturday.

He had killed an 18-year-old girl a week ago and was nabbed following a tip off from Poonamallee police in the southern state, the official said.

“The accused and his live-in partner stayed at a construction site where they worked. He molested the 18-year-old daughter of his live-in partner. The teen was found dead on November 12. There were bruises on her body and cash and gold were missing,” Poonamallee police station inspector Chidambara Murugesan told PTI.

The accused had fled from Chennai and was nabbed on the basis of technical surveillance of his cellphone, he added.